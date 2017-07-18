“Be aware of possible scams:” Kenosha officials emphasize public safety as cleanup continues
KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha County officials on Tuesday, July 18th provided an update on the flood recovery efforts. This, as they emphasize public safety.
The following information was released by Kenosha County officials — which details the efforts in place for the residents of Kenosha County.
- A Multi-Agency Response Center (MARC) is being activated to provide assistance to flood victims. It will be located at Riverview School in Salem Lakes (300 Prosser Street) and is expected to open later this week. Details will follow as they become available. An overnight shelter is available for those who have been displaced by the floods is still operational located at Salem Grade School (8828 Antioch Road). People in need of this resource are asked to enter through the west entrance off of Highway AH (89th Street).
- A reminder to boaters not to create wakes on Silver Lake or any other areas where lakeside or riverside flooding is present. There are reported instances where these waves once created have lapped up to the doorways of nearby homes.
- The State Department of Transportation and Kenosha County Highway Department will re-open roadways after proper inspection and when the decision is made they are safe for travel.
- The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department again reminds people not to drive around any barricades or onto any closed-off roadways. Drivers should remain to use caution while traversing through the county.
- Citizens should be aware of possible scams from persons posing as cleanup companies or representatives from FEMA or other relief agencies seeking personal information. Legitimate persons for reputable companies (bonded and insured) should have visible identification. Those people who believe they have been the target of a scammer or ‘just aren’t sure’ should call Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch at 262-656-1234
- As always, anyone needing emergency assistance should call 911.