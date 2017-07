Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police and the North Shore Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened near Teutonia Avenue and Bradley Road Tuesday, July 18th.

One of the vehicles in the crash rolled and came to a rest upside down.

PHOTO GALLERY

The fire department says two people are being treated for injuries.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.