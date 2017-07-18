Coast Guard rescues 4 sailors when 31-foot boat blindsided by wind near Milwaukee during yacht race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Upside down and under water! The Coast Guard came to the rescue of four sailors during a Lake Michigan sailboat race. Conditions on the water changed in an instant, and the fact that it happened in the middle off the night didn't help.

The race started Saturday afternoon, July 15th at Chicago's Navy Pier. By midnight, the four-man crew was 20 miles off the shore of Milwaukee. That's when they were blindsided by a gust of wind.

Once again back on dry land, brothers Chris and Jeremy Rierson tried to spot the tow bringing in their damaged boat on Tuesday.

"We were sailing along at about 16 knots. My brother was on the stick, and just out of nowhere, the wind shifted 180 degrees and hit the front of the boat," said Chris Rierson.

The brothers from Okoboji, Iowa made up half of the four-man crew sailing in a race from Chicago to Mackinac Island, Michigan.

"The boat we sail is called High Priority II. It's a 31-foot trimaran," said Chris.

Late Saturday night, the brothers said they were making good time when their trimaran was slammed by changing winds.

"When the wind hit, it kind of flipped us the other way. The two of us were underneath the boat for just a brief second and then you had to find your way out, swim your way out," said Chris Rierson.

Chris Rierson said the crew climbed on top of the capsized boat and sent up mayday flares. A competing boat saw the flare, came to their aid and radioed the Coast Guard.

"It makes you feel real good that you have guys out there that are willing to risk their lives to come help us out. They were the best," said Chris Rierson.

The brothers were on their capsized boat for about 90 minutes and picked up by the United States Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay.