CVS Pharmacy in Wauwatosa robbed, suspect caught on camera

WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Police Department is asking for your help in identifying and apprehending an armed robbery suspect.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, July 17th, a male subject walked into the CVS Pharmacy near 76th and Blue Mound Rd. The subject displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He obtained money from the front register and fled from the pharmacy on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, white, in his 20s, 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, 140-150 pounds, with a thin build, light complexion, short brown or blonde hair with side burns and green eyes. He was wearing a dark blue or black baseball hat, black tee shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

The suspect fled on foot eastbound from the pharmacy after the robbery. No vehicle was seen.

The same suspect robbed the same CVS Pharmacy on the evening of July 8th by forcibly grabbing money from the register during a sale. At that time the suspect was wearing similar clothing described as a black baseball hat, black long sleeve shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Citizens with information are asked contact the Wauwatosa Police Department – Detective Bureau at 414-471-8430, OR anonymously contact Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers, 414-771-TOSA (8672), OR anonymously Text-a-Tip to “crimes” using keyword “tosa” – You may be eligible for a cash reward.