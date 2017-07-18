Delicious restaurant tastings: The Wisconsin Humane Society’s annual Feasting for Fido is back

MILWAUKEE -- An event coming this Thursday helps the Wisconsin Humane Society and your taste buds at the same time. Feasting for Fido is a chance to try food from about 20 restaurants, all in one place. Carl spent the morning getting a preview.

About Feasting for Fido (website)

We are thrilled to announce the 9th annual Feasting for Fido on Thursday, July 20 at our Milwaukee Campus. This fun evening will feature creative and delicious restaurant tastings, beer and wine, a fantastic silent auction, festive music and some of our four-legged friends as greeters! It is held right on the grounds of WHS!

The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to provide expert animal care and adoption services to animals in need. Last year alone, we found loving homes for more than 10,000 homeless animals. Help us continue our goal of saving lives by celebrating with animal lovers at this terrific event.

Please leave your own Fidos at home - this event is for humans only. No paper tickets will be mailed for those who pre-registered; you just need to check-in upon arrival at the Registration Tent.