Enjoy the magic of Disney’s storytelling at West Performing Arts Center in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the West Performing Arts Center in New Berlin to get a look at West Community Theater's production of Beauty and the Beast. He got a behind the scenes look at the set and costumes. The show runs through July 23rd.

About West Performing Arts Center (website)

The 700-seat, state-of-the-art performing arts facility in New Berlin is a valuable community resource appreciated by performing arts organizations, its audiences, businesses and the broader community.