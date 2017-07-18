× Frontier Airlines launches new daily nonstop service from Milwaukee to Miami, Tampa

MILWAUKEE — Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday, July 18th that it will launch new daily nonstop service from Milwaukee County’s Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to both Miami International Airport and Tampa International Airport beginning this fall.

The new daily nonstop flights to Miami begin on October 5th, while the new Tampa nonstops start on November 10th. The increased daily service to Fort Myers begins on December 10th.

“The new service will be operated with full-size Airbus aircraft, featuring both standard and stretch seating,” said Jim Faulkner, chief spokesman – Frontier Airlines in a news release.

In addition to the new and increased service to Miami, Tampa and Fort Myers, Frontier also offers nonstop service from MKE to Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Phoenix.

Mitchell Airport offers nonstop flights to 45 destinations coast-to-coast, and 160 international destinations are available from Milwaukee with just one connection.