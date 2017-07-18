Heinz unveils ‘Chicago Dog Sauce’ to get around city’s ‘no-ketchup’ rule

CHICAGO — Chicago is famous for deep dish pizza, Italian beef and hot dogs. Chicagoans are adamant about one condiment when it comes to their dogs and what not to put on them: ketchup. Heinz is working to change that.

Heinz released a video on Tuesday, July 18th — one day ahead of National Hot Dog Day — showing people in Chicago what they call, “Chicago Dog Sauce” on their hot dogs. The secret is the special sauce was really just ketchup!

On #NationalHotDogDay see what happens when we ask Chicago to reconsider its no ketchup rule #whatsonyourdog? https://t.co/4HAyFcq4CH pic.twitter.com/bkbXQUBscr — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) July 18, 2017

Heinz is hoping they can change the hearts and minds of people in the Windy City.