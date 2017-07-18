Hog wild! Pigs everywhere after semi crashed in Watertown, spilling 83 of the animals

WATERTOWN — Several dozen pigs were loose in Watertown Tuesday, July 18th after a semi crash.

The semi tipped, taking out a power line, and spilling the pigs — 83 of them! A dozen of the pigs died as a result of the crash.

It happened Tuesday morning on County Highway A in Jefferson County.

The below photos were shared with FOX6 News by John Turner, a viewer who lives nearby. You can see, pigs were everywhere!

We’re told the pigs were on their way to the nearby Johnsonville plant.

The semi’s driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.