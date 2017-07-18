× Kenosha County: Highway 50 at Fox River Bridge to reopen at 3 p.m.

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Department of Transportation has reported State Highway 50 at Highway W in Kenosha County is set to reopen at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 18th. This, after heavy rainfall flooded the area over the past week.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Emergency Management held a press conference Monday afternoon at the Silver Lake Village Hall in the Village of Salem Lakes to offer an update, as the process began to assess the cost of the damage from the flooding.

All Kenosha County residents, businesses or farms that sustained flood damage are reminded to report that damage to the Kenosha County Emergency Management Flood Hotline at 262-605-7924, leaving a message detailing the damage sustained. Damage may also be reported by email at disaster@kenoshacounty.org. Reporting damage will assist the county in its efforts to obtain disaster relief funding.

Wisconsin Emergency Management personnel announced Monday they’re working with county and municipal officials to put together an estimate of the cost of the damage in the area.

Again, the Highway 50 at the Fox River Bridge (Highway W) in Kenosha County will reopen at 3 p.m. Tuesday.