Michael Vick: Kaepernick needs a haircut for job search

Posted 11:32 am, July 18, 2017, by

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers walks in to the stadium prior to their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut.

During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a “clean-cut” style in order to get a job.

The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback said he was speaking from personal experience. Vick was suspended for two seasons beginning in 2007 after pleading guilty to charges in a dog fighting investigation.

Kaepernick parted ways with the 49ers in March and hasn’t been signed by another team. His decision to kneel during the national anthem last season to protest police shootings of black people became a topic of national conversation.