Police seek 28-year-old woman, missing after fight with ex at McGillycuddy’s on Fourth of July

MILWAUKEE — The search is on for a missing Milwaukee woman who disappeared on the Fourth of July.

28-year-old Audrey Scott was at McGillycuddy’s on July 4th when she got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend, and left.

Police say witnesses last saw Scott in the area of 92nd and Sheridan on July 14th.

Family members and friends on Tuesday, July 18th passed out fliers along Milwaukee’s RiverWalk and around Water Street.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Milwaukee police.