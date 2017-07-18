Officials look to identify red Dodge pickup truck used in 3 burglaries in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County officials are looking to identify a vehicle that was used in three burglaries.

Officials say on Thursday, June 22nd Kasten Marine located on Holy Hill Road just off I-41 reported they were the victim of a burglary.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating two burglaries that happened on Sunday, July 16th in the St. Lawrence area.

Authorities have released a photo of a vehicle used in the three reported burglaries. It’s described as a red Dodge pickup truck with a black stripe on the bottom of the doors and box. The truck has a ladder rack with white sides and white tailgate.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle, please contact either the Germantown Police Department at 262-253-7780, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 262-335-4378 or the Washington County Tip Line number: 1-800-232-0594 to call anonymously. You can call either agency directly and stay anonymous as well.