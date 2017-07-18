Officials look to identify red Dodge pickup truck used in 3 burglaries in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County officials are looking to identify a vehicle that was used in three burglaries.

Officials say on Thursday, June 22nd Kasten Marine located on Holy Hill Road just off I-41 reported they were the victim of a burglary.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating two burglaries that happened on Sunday, July 16th in the St. Lawrence area.

Authorities have released a photo of a vehicle used in the three reported burglaries. It’s described as a red Dodge pickup truck with a black stripe on the bottom of the doors and box. The truck has a ladder rack with white sides and white tailgate.

Red Dodge truck used in three burglaries in Washington County

If you have any information regarding this vehicle, please contact either the Germantown Police Department at 262-253-7780, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 262-335-4378 or the Washington County Tip Line number: 1-800-232-0594 to call anonymously. You can call either agency directly and stay anonymous as well.