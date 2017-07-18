× Police: 3 shot, injured in 2 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Monday night, July 17th. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. near 27th and Hadley.

Police say a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were struck by gunfire while in a vehicle.

At this point in the investigation, police say both victims were in a vehicle with the suspect when the suspect fired approximately 4-5 shots inside the vehicle.

Both victims were shot in the back. They are being treated at a local hospital and are expected to survive their serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The second shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near Buffum and Wright.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery. At this point in the investigation, police say it appears the victim was approached by a vehicle with five armed subjects.

The victim was shot in the right elbow.

He is being treated at a local hospital for his injury and is recovering.

No arrests have been made, and no vehicle description is being released at this time.