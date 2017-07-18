Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Madison man who could be hitchhiking to Sussex/Green Bay

MADISON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old man, missing from Madison.

Richard Cochran is believed to be on foot, and he may be attempting to hitchhike back to the Sussex/Green Bay area. He left his home, and was last seen on the porch on Tuesday, July 18th around 7:30 p.m. He does not have access to a vehicle.

Officials say he usually does not venture out of his home, but he has gone missing previously, when he lived in the Sussex area. At that time, he was located in Green Bay.

He’s described as a white man, standing 6’2″ tall and weighing 189 pounds. He has gray hair, collar length, and it’s balding on the top. He has blue eyes. Officials say he walks with a shuffle.

Anyone with information as to Cochran’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.