“They’re very excited:” SKECHERS, Rogan’s Shoes team up to donate 800 pairs of shoes to Milwaukee kids in need

MILWAUKEE -- A large donation is putting shoes on the feet of hundreds of children in Milwaukee, just in time for a new school year.

SKECHERS, with help from Wisconsin-based Rogan’s Shoes, donated 800 pairs of new shoes to COA Youth and Family Centers on Tuesday, July 18th, with books to match.

“They’re very excited about getting the new shoes and they colored at the other table over there, and they got a book, so you see some of them are already looking at the books," said Rose Adong, COA team leader for a group of three- and four-year-old children.

This was the third year this national program has come to Wisconsin, with stops first in Kenosha and Racine.

“We’ve given over 14 million pairs away to kids in need," said Tony Ausick, SKECHERS field merchandising rep.

“Trying to just help out for the kids getting ready for back to school, so between the books and the shoes, it gives them something to look forward to," said Mark Rogan, VP of Rogan's Shoes.

The kids even got to decorate and design their new kicks.

“Some of the kids will just doodle a little bit and then go, but there are some kids who will make it a work of art, because it’s something that is theirs and they get to take ownership," said Rogan.

The organizers expected to give away more than half of the 800 pairs of shoes Tuesday. The rest will stay with COA Youth & Family Centers to distribute to other children in their programs.