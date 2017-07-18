× Wanted: Police seek suspect accused of stealing vehicle from 75-year-old woman at Piggly Wiggly

WEST BEND — West Bend police need your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle — taken from a 75-year-old woman at a Piggly Wiggly store.

It happened Tuesday morning, July 18th around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim indicated she was walking to her vehicle in the parking lot of the grocery store near E. Washington and Stockhausen Lane, when she was approached by a man who grabbed her keys from her hand, entered her vehicle and drove away.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Rakeem Woodley. He’s a black man, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 150 pounds, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black lettering down the left sleeve, red pants and brown shoes with white soles.

The vehicle is a 2008 gray Infiniti G35, four-door with Wisconsin license plates: BF4 MVP.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.