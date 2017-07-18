× Wauwatosa police issue warning after 4 armed carjackings in 4 days

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are issuing warning after a recent rash of carjackings — four in four days!

They happened along W. North Avenue, generally in the area near Tosa Liquor.

Police said in each incident, the suspects were described as two black males and a black female.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Wauwatosa police shared details about the four carjackings taking place between Friday, July 14th through Monday, July 18th with officials with Historic East Tosa, and they shared the details on Facebook: