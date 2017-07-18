× “Who steals a toddlers tricycle?” Waukesha Co. sheriff’s detective replaces little girl’s stolen Radio Flyer trike

WAUKESHA — A little girl in Waukesha is very happy after her stolen tricycle was replaced by a detective with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department!

Sheriff’s officials shared the happy update on Facebook Tuesday, July 18th.

According to that post, the theft happened in Genesee. A homeowner there indicated two people in an old, red F-150 parked in front of her home, ran up her driveway and grabbed the little girl’s red Radio Flyer tricycle. They then threw it in their truck and left, she said.

The woman said it happened as kids and dogs were outside playing.

Sheriff’s officials said Detective Anderson saw the homeowner’s post on Facebook and replaced the little girl’s tricycle with a new pink one, and bought her a helmet to match.

As you can see — she couldn’t be happier! Way to go, Detective Anderson!