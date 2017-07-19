2 new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 21: Harry Potter fans rush to read the opening lines of the new and final novel by author J.K. Rowling, 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' during a fans day at The Carriage Works on July 21, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. Rowlings announced that it will be the seventh and final novel in the Harry Potter series. The book went on sale in Australia at 9.01am on July 21, with children's and adults' hardbacks, an audio book and a deluxe gift edition being published simultaneously across the world. The previous publication in the series, 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' sold over two million copies in Britain alone on its day of release. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
LONDON — Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series.
The British Library’s Harry Potter exhibition, “A History of Magic,” opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event.
“Harry Potter: A History of Magic – The Book of the Exhibition” promises to take readers through subjects studied at Potter’s wizarding school, Hogwarts. “Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic” will touch on mystical things such as alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft.
Both books will be published in October.