25% discount: Milwaukee Repertory Theater announces return of One Day Sale

MILWAUKEE -- It's Christmas in July! On Wednesday, July 19th the Milwaukee Repertory Theater is bringing back a popular sale for the holiday classic "A Christmas Carol." Rana Roman joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater announces the return of the popular One Day Sale for the hit new adaptation of the holiday favorite A Christmas Carol.

The One Day Sale on Wednesday, July 19 offers up to a 25% discount on all tickets when using promotional code SNOW.

Tickets can be purchased at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling The Rep`s Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 East Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

The Rep's Ticket Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 .p. m for the One Day Sale and the special pricing online will be available from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. A Christmas Carol runs November 28 - December 24 in the historic Pabst Theater. A Christmas Carol is presented by Wells Fargo.