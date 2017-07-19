25,000 Polaris ATVs recalled due to fuel leak, fire hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced on Wednesday, July 19th the recall of certain Polaris Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles. Fuel can leak into the headlight pod, posing fuel leak and fire hazards.

The recall involves roughly 25,600 ATVs; model year 2014. The ATVs were sold in several colors. “Polaris” is printed on the front grill, and “Sportsman 570” is printed on the side panel.

Polaris has received 30 reports of fuel leaks and four incidents involving a fire. No injuries have been reported.

The ATVs were sold at Polaris dealers from April 2014 through May 2017 for between $6,500 and &7,700.

The recall includes the following:

A14MH57AA – SPORTSMAN 570 EFI SAGE GREEN

A14MH57AD – SPORTSMAN 570 EFI INDY RED

A14MH57AC – SPORTSMAN 570 EFI POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

A14MH5EAA – SPORTSMAN 570 EPS SAGE GREEN

A14MH5EAJ – SPORTSMAN 570 EPS BRIGHT WHITE

A14DH57AA – SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 EFI SAGE GREEN

A14DH57AJ – SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 EFI BRIGHT WHITE

A14MH5EAC – SPORTSMAN 570 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

PHOTO GALLERY

Polaris toll-free at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.