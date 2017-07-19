As the game of soccer is forever growing, so are the opportunities at Milwaukee Wave

WHITEFISH BAY -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at JCC for a Milwaukee Wave Summer Camp. Campers will learn from the pros how to play soccer. The Wave offers dozens of camps throughout the summer from half day to full-day programs. Camps are offered in locations all across southeast Wisconsin.

About Milwaukee Wave camps (website)

As the game of soccer is forever growing, so are the opportunities available at Milwaukee Wave Summer Soccer Camps. Our camps offer personalized instruction from professional Milwaukee Wave players, coaches and other highly qualified instructors that sets us apart from the rest.

The Overnight Academy has an excellent select camp program, while the favorite Mini-Kickers, Half-Day and Full-Day programs continue with their success. Don’t forget about our specialty programs that include Team and Striker/Goalkeeper Camps for all levels of players, the 3-day All-Star Invitational camps, MKE Wave Beach Camps at Bradford Beach and Futboliito camp in Brookfield.

Whatever your soccer needs might be, rest assured that the Milwaukee Wave’s Summer Camps are right for you! Choose from dozens of camps in many locations throughout southeast Wisconsin and come play with the Pros this summer! This page will provide you with all the information you will need about signing up for a Milwaukee Wave Summer Camp, as well as an opportunity to register online!

Our Mini-Kickers, Half Day and Full Day youth summer camps are held all over southeastern Wisconsin. Click on a city name for more information, including tentative location and times.