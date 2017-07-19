Biggest bounce house in the world coming to Milwaukee’s Lake Park August 4-6

MILWAUKEE — Grab your kids because the biggest bounce house in the world is coming to Milwaukee!

The Big Bounce America shared on their website August 4-6 the monster bounce house will be in Lake Park.

“Create an experience of a lifetime for your FRIENDS & FAMILY by bringing them along to THE BIGGEST BOUNCE HOUSE IN THE WORLD!!! This magical, candy-colored inflatable castle is 10,000 square feet of fun, games and laughter that can be enjoyed by everyone,” the website reads.

The event includes giant inflatable characters, ball pits, slides obstacles and basketball hoops to jump on, slide down and slam-dunk into. The bounce house even has a “chill out zone,” which features over-sized sofas, boats, palm trees and beds.

A DJ will take center stage hosting games and competitions for attendees.

The bounce house isn’t all, the event will have side attractions to participate in — including ‘Field Day Games zones,” face painting, a silent disco, live band performances and tons of fun.

There are limited tickets available so get yours fast by CLICKING HERE.

The Big Bounce America works with charity partner, Ele’s Place – Grand Rapids, to help children and teens in need.