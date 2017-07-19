Could your ponytail use a pick-me-up? The best styles to try for your hair texture

MILWAUKEE -- It's the easiest hairstyle you can do -- but the ponytail isn't always pretty. And the problem may be that you aren't using the best technique for your hair type. Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee with tips for every hair texture.
- Curly hair: Use your fingers to pull hair together into a ponytail instead of flattening everything by brushing it back. Use a snag-free elastic band to secure the ponytail.
- Fine hair: Tease your hair at your crown to give it some lift before pulling back into a ponytail.
- Long, thick hair: Keep it low and get creative. High ponytails will just weight your head down.