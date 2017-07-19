× ‘Despacito’ is now the most streamed song of all time

“Despacito” means “slowly” in Spanish, but the song’s rise to the top has been anything but slow.

In a mere six months after its release date, the hit song made history on Wednesday for being the most streamed track of all time, according to Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

The song by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and reggaetón star Daddy Yankee and its accompanying remix featuring Justin Bieber have combined global streams more than 4.6 billion plays across leading streaming platforms, the label said.

The song has been reigning at the top of the charts, which is quite the accomplishment for a Spanish-language tune.

“Streaming is a connector for audiences worldwide and it has helped my music reach every corner of the planet,” Fonsi said in a statement. “It is truly an honor that ‘Despacito’ is now the most streamed song in history.”

This latest accomplishment means Bieber has helped to topple himself.

The previous song to hold the title was Bieber’s single “Sorry” and its associated remixes, which to date have accumulated 4.38 billion plays since its release in 2015.