Gov. Walker signs bill requiring voucher school background checks

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill that won bipartisan support in the Legislature requiring private schools in Wisconsin’s voucher program to conduct employee background checks.

Walker signed the bill making mostly technical changes for the state’s voucher schools on Wednesday.

The new law eliminates academic benchmarks the voucher schools must currently meet. The state Department of Public Instruction supports that change because the schools would still be subject to state report cards.

It also changes numerous deadlines and application requirements that backers say will improve the administration of the program.

The new law won support from both advocates for school choice and the state Department of Public Instruction. No one registered against it.