“In the air and everything:” Family says black mold is to blame for death of 7-week-old Milwaukee boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Just seven weeks old, a bay died mysteriously at a Milwaukee home near 12th and Center on June 27th. Now, his parents suspect one thing may have led to his death -- and they want it investigated further.

Family members of Mau'rion Williams said they've been complaining about black mold in the duplex they are living in. They said another person in the home died after having breathing problems in February.

Williams was healthy at birth, according to his mother. Seven weeks later, she found her baby dead.

The report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the infant was on a fold-out couch bed next to a 10-year-old sibling. The final cause of death was listed as "undetermined."

The baby's family believes the death may be linked to black mold in the home.

"Mold started growing. Like, we had an inspector come out and they found mold in the air and everything," said Maurice Williams, the baby's father.

City inspectors stopped by the house Wednesday, July 19th to inspect. The family said the inspectors told them the house would not be condemned, but there would be work orders.

The family said their son's death was not the first time they called an inspector for mold. In February, a 37-year-old relative died after suffering breathing problems in the house. They said that death was attributed to asthma.

FOX6 News stopped at the landlord's home to ask about the situation at the duplex, but no one came to the door.

Now, the baby's parents are seeking answers.

"Look what we're looking at. That's wrong. Like, that pisses me off. I got to look at a box for my son. That's irritating and that's wrong. That's not even my son right there," said Tracie Nash, the baby's mother.

The family said they've placed their other children with relatives outside the home while they figure out what to do next.

The medical examiner said they will be performing further testing to determine how Williams died.

Building inspection officials haven't yet released what they found after their visit to the duplex Wednesday.