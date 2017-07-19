LIVE VIDEO: Milwaukee Bucks Foundation makes major grant announcement

Is your salad as healthy as you think? The toppings you might want to let go of

Posted 10:11 am, July 19, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- You're eating salads because you know the green stuff is good for you -- but depending on what you're topping your salad with, it may not be much healthier than a burger and fries! Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with six healthier salad swaps.

1) Swap iceberg lettuce for denser leafy greens

  • 'Baby' varieties offer toned-down flavor
  • Add in a handful to begin to create a more nutritious salad, if you`re not a fan of leafy greens like spinach, kale or peppery arugula

2) Swap creamy dressings for vinaigrettes

  • Creamy dressings are typically loaded with sodium, trans fats, and even high-fructose corn syrup
  • Use any dressing sparingly

3) Swap anything fried for grilled meat

  • Fried foods adds unnecessary calories and loads of sodium
  • Consider healthier alternatives like shrimp, tuna, egg and chicken

4) Swap sugar coated nuts for raw, plain nuts

  • Remember: Add nuts as a light topping &mdash; don't overdo it
  • Select plain, non-candied nuts

5) Cheese overload

  • Sprinkle cheese- not used as a main ingredient
  • Feta is a great choice for salads because it is lower in fat and calories than most cheeses

6) Swap dried fruit for fresh fruit

  • Dried fruit often contained added oils and sugar with little benefit in exchange
  • Opt for fresh fruit to add a source vitamins, minerals and fiber

 