Is your salad as healthy as you think? The toppings you might want to let go of

MILWAUKEE -- You're eating salads because you know the green stuff is good for you -- but depending on what you're topping your salad with, it may not be much healthier than a burger and fries! Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with six healthier salad swaps.
1) Swap iceberg lettuce for denser leafy greens
- 'Baby' varieties offer toned-down flavor
- Add in a handful to begin to create a more nutritious salad, if you`re not a fan of leafy greens like spinach, kale or peppery arugula
2) Swap creamy dressings for vinaigrettes
- Creamy dressings are typically loaded with sodium, trans fats, and even high-fructose corn syrup
- Use any dressing sparingly
3) Swap anything fried for grilled meat
- Fried foods adds unnecessary calories and loads of sodium
- Consider healthier alternatives like shrimp, tuna, egg and chicken
4) Swap sugar coated nuts for raw, plain nuts
- Remember: Add nuts as a light topping — don't overdo it
- Select plain, non-candied nuts
5) Cheese overload
- Sprinkle cheese- not used as a main ingredient
- Feta is a great choice for salads because it is lower in fat and calories than most cheeses
6) Swap dried fruit for fresh fruit
- Dried fruit often contained added oils and sugar with little benefit in exchange
- Opt for fresh fruit to add a source vitamins, minerals and fiber