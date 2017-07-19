Is your salad as healthy as you think? The toppings you might want to let go of

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You're eating salads because you know the green stuff is good for you -- but depending on what you're topping your salad with, it may not be much healthier than a burger and fries! Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with six healthier salad swaps.

1) Swap iceberg lettuce for denser leafy greens

'Baby' varieties offer toned-down flavor

Add in a handful to begin to create a more nutritious salad, if you`re not a fan of leafy greens like spinach, kale or peppery arugula

2) Swap creamy dressings for vinaigrettes

Creamy dressings are typically loaded with sodium, trans fats, and even high-fructose corn syrup

Use any dressing sparingly

3) Swap anything fried for grilled meat

Fried foods adds unnecessary calories and loads of sodium

Consider healthier alternatives like shrimp, tuna, egg and chicken

4) Swap sugar coated nuts for raw, plain nuts

Remember: Add nuts as a light topping — don't overdo it

Select plain, non-candied nuts

5) Cheese overload

Sprinkle cheese- not used as a main ingredient

Feta is a great choice for salads because it is lower in fat and calories than most cheeses

6) Swap dried fruit for fresh fruit