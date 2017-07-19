“It had to be about 50 shots:” Residents demand answers after quadruple shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Relatives of the children hit by gunfire on Milwaukee's north side on Tuesday evening, July 18th said the girls are expected to come home from the hospital Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, Milwaukee police are searching for the suspects who shot four people near 39th and Burleigh.

Residents who live along N. 39th Street demanded answers after gunfire erupted in their neighborhood -- just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

"We're still wondering what and why," said Angelo Toliver Sr. "It had to be about 50 shots."

Toliver was working on his car when he said four masked men ran out from behind a vacant, boarded up house and started spraying bullets.

"This is what saved me right here. This car. Because I mean, I had to literally get behind it. From up under it to behind it," Toliver said.

While Toliver escaped unharmed, he said his five-year-old niece and her nine-year-old friend were hit as they played in his yard.

"My main thing right now is the children," Toliver said.

Toliver's 20-year-old nephew and a 40-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds as well.

Milwaukee police said all victims are expected to be OK, but that brings little comfort to families in the area. They fear something like this could happen again.

"How do you cope with this? How do you live? How do you wake up everyday and leave out your house knowing that you'll be fine? You don't," said Lyrric Anderson.

Anderson narrowly avoided injury. She was leaving the corner store when the shots rang out. Anderson pleaded Wednesday for community members and officers to work together to put an end to the violence.

"Shooting just to be shooting? That's just not right," Anderson said. "This type of stuff has to stop."

Officers are still searching for the suspects. Police said an initial investigation shows the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.