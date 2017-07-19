Kenosha police warn of unknown, aggressive men approaching women in the city

KENOSHA — Kenosha police say they have been investigating more incidents in which women have been followed and or approached by unknown men in various vehicles at different locations in the city. The warning was posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday, July 19th.

According to police, in some instances the men made odd or aggressive comments, but in most cases there was no physical actions taken by the men.

Police are warning the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings and avoid isolated locations if possible. Police say another method to increase safety if approached is to enter a business or find other pedestrians as there is safety in numbers. It is wise to carry a cell phone if you have one, and to use it if you can. Even the appearance of making a call can deter some of these incidents, police say.

“I want to stress the importance of calling the police department at the time of the incident. Too often incidents have gone unreported to police but instead have been posted via social media or news outlets. Timely reporting to the police dramatically increases the success of the investigation and chances of apprehension of those involved and increases safety for all,” said Chief Miskinis, Kenosha Police Department.

The warning comes one day after FOX6 News shared a woman’s frightening story of nearly being abducted by two men in a white pickup truck in Kenosha last week.