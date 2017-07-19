MPS’ “Teach for America” event prepares new teachers for upcoming school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For the first time, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is hosting "Teach for America Training." Aspiring educators have traveled from all over the country to train with MPS teachers while holding summer classes.

On a hot summer school day, Collen O'Brien helped her students. O'Brien is a California-born, New York-educated aspiring teacher. But for the last six weeks, she's been at the Greenfield Bilingual School in Milwaukee.

"It is a great partnership we have with Teach for America. So far, I hear all positive comments," said Juan Badillo, Greenfield Bilingual assistant principal.

Badillo also overseas the Summer Academy, which for the first time, is training incoming corps members.

One room over from O'Brien, Washington, D.C., native Madeline Osborn led her own class of third graders.

"It's been great. These kids are great and they know they are all watching me. They are fantastic and it's a new experience teaching in Spanish," said Osborne.

The program highlights an immediate benefit of having the corps members train with MPS, because they are being placed in schools throughout the city.

"So many different communities across the city, and kind of taking the framework of how they are getting to know their community right now over the summer into their fall placement," said Christina Moutinho, corps member adviser.

The students are themselves, volunteers -- choosing to attend the MPS Summer Enrichment program, which gives corps members real classroom experience before the fall.

"I'm learning the ropes. I'm practicing. I'm getting feedback and every day is like a development and building on the next thing," said Latoya Friend, corps member.

MPS hopes the sum of all these parts will help fill teaching gaps throughout Milwaukee.

Another way to recruit future teachers is by hosting an Educators Job Fair. MPS is doing that on Thursday, July 20th at James Madison School from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Licensed teachers and those soon to be accredited are welcome.