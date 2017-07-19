× North Shore Bank offers rebuilding loan for flood victims, also matching relief donations

BURLINGTON — North Shore Bank announced on Wednesday, July 19th that it will offer special assistance for those dealing with the aftermath of the recent flooding in Burlington and surrounding areas.

For a limited time, those in the communities affected by the flooding can receive a special 1.99 percent APR home equity line of credit (HELOC) for four months through North Shore Bank. Those interested can visit any area North Shore Bank office to find out more about the special offer.

Michael Kellman, senior vice president of consumer lending at North Shore Bank, stated the following in a news release:

“Community involvement is important to us, and we are interested in helping people recover from the floods,. We know many of our neighbors are looking at major rebuilding and cleanup projects as a result of the flooding, and we want to do everything we can to help.”

North Shore Bank has also opened a special relief fund, open for anyone to make a donation to support Burlington residents distressed by the results recent flooding. North Shore Bank will match up to $1,000 of the funds donated, which will be given to Love, Inc., a nonprofit located in Burlington that has been assisting people in need of water, ice, lodging, food and clean-up supplies.