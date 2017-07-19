× Oak Creek’s Black Bear Bottling shutting down for good in September

OAK CREEK — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) received notice that Black Bear Bottling Group LLC located in Oak Creek is planning to close its business.

Black Bear Bottling got its start in 1920, according to the company’s website. Most recently, the site indicates Black Bear produced beverages on three distinct lines accommodating plastic and glass bottles as well as a separate line for box production.

The DWD notice indicates Black Bear will permanently cease operations on Friday, September 15th. Approximately 76 positions will be lost with the closure.

DWD and its regional workforce partners, the Employ Milwaukee Rapid Response team, will offer Rapid Response services to the affected workers.