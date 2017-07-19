× Packers’ Geronimo Allison suspended for violating NFL policy on substance abuse

GREEN BAY — The NFL announced on Wednesday, July 19th that Geronimo Allison of the Green Bay Packers has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2017 regular season. This, for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

A news release indicates Allison will be eligible to return to the Packers’ active roster on Monday, September 11th. This is following the team’s September 10th game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Allison is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

Because of the confidentiality of the process, the Packers will not have any comment on this matter.