“Packers Pass:” New program gives fans at training camp a chance to win prizes

GREEN BAY — With the beginning of Packers Training Camp right around the corner, fans planning to visit Lambeau Field and attend practice this year are invited to register for a new prize program: the Packers Pass.

According to a press release, through the Packers Pass, fans can earn virtual badges for checking in at various locations in and around Lambeau Field during Training Camp. Each badge earned will enter the “Pass holder” to win prizes — including home game tickets, all-inclusive home game weekend packages, custom jerseys, gift cards and autographed merchandise.

The more locations a “Pass holder” checks into, the more prizes they will be entered to win.

Fans can register for the Packers Pass by downloading and opening the latest version of the Packers app on their smartphones or by visiting http://packers.com/passregister.

Registration is now open, and those who pre-register by July 26 will automatically be entered to win four tickets to a Packers home game.

The press release indicates fans without smartphones also can register on-site at training camp by visiting the Packers Pass kiosk in the Lambeau Field Atrium or at the guest services trailer at Ray Nitschke Field.

According to a press release, for registering for the Packers Pass and checking in at one location, participants will receive a pair of Packers sunglasses, while supplies last. Packers Pass holders can also check in at the Atrium Pass kiosk to see if they’ve won any instant prizes through the program, including gift cards from the Packers Pro Shop.

The Packers Pass also offers training camp attendees an opportunity to win reserved seats at Ray Nitschke Field to watch practice. The reserved seats are in new, temporary bleachers on the north end of Ray Nitschke Field and include seat backs.

Packers Pass holders attending a practice can win up to four reserved seats by having their Pass scanned at the Pass station near the entrance to the seating area at the north end of Ray Nitschke Field starting 90 minutes before practice begins. The staff member scanning Passes will tell fans if they have won.

Parents who register for the Packers Pass can also win priority access to player autograph signings sessions for their kids ages 12 and younger. The autographs, which are offered for kids during the first five days of Training Camp, are also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In order to win priority access to an autograph session for their kids, parents or guardians must include the ages of their kids when they register for the Packers Pass, and have the Pass scanned at the autograph station by one hour after practice begins to see if they’ve won.

To learn more about the Packers Pass and see the full list of rules and prizes, please visit https://packers.com/pass.