Police: 32-year-old shot multiple times inside school gym in Milwaukee during basketball game

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old was shot multiple times inside a school gymnasium in Milwaukee Wednesday night, July 19th — during a basketball game.

It happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. at Hickman Academy Preparatory School near 51st and Hope.

Police say the shooting happened after a fight erupted during a Rec League basketball game. The suspect retrieved a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

An officer was on scene very quickly and applied a tourniquet while awaiting medical personnel.

The victim is being treated at a hospital and is expected to survive the serious injuries.

Police are seeking the suspect.