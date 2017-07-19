President Trump says GOP health care bill will get better

President Donald Trump says a bill to overhaul the Obama health care law will “get even better” during a White House lunch with Republican senators.

President Trump is hosting Republican senators Wednesday after a bill to repeal President Barack Obama’s law collapsed in the Senate this week. President Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that GOP senators “MUST keep their promise to America!”

I will be having lunch at the White House today with Republican Senators concerning healthcare. They MUST keep their promise to America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The GOP has promised to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act for seven years.

President Trump says “Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime. The Dems scream death as OCare dies!

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate would vote early next week on trying to move ahead on a straight-up repeal vote.