Prosecutors: 2-year-old survives after mother allegedly locked toddler in vehicle for more than 8 hours

GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Prosecutors say a North Carolina mother left her child locked in a car for more than eight hours.

According to WGHP, a press release from Guilford County sheriff’s officials indicates they received a report of child endangerment on Sharon Donna Drive near Youngs Mill Road in Greensboro, North Carolina.

An investigation revealed Dimanche Kome allegedly left her two-year-old child strapped in a car seat in a locked vehicle — unattended from 11:00 p.m. on July 17th until 7:30 a.m. on July 18th.

Authorities told WGHP Kome was intoxicated with investigators arrived.

The child’s father was the one who discovered the toddler in the vehicle at 7:30 a.m. and called authorities.

The child was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration.

The 41-year-old mother was arrested and charged with child abuse. She was jailed on a $10,000 secured bond.