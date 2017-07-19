Prostitution crackdown: Alderman to announced initiative dubbed “Operation Dear John”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thanks in part to a FOX6 investigation on prostitution on Milwaukee's south side -- there's a new initiative to crack down on the problem. "Operation Dear John" will be announced on Wednesday, July 19th.

Alderman Bob Donovan will host a news conference to announce a surveillance and notification initiative dubbed "Operation Dear John" -- where those driving the demand for prostitutes will be identified and put on notice.

The operation is led by Alderman Bob Donovan, who says the city has not done enough to stop the rampant prostitution on Milwaukee's south side.

“If (Johns) don’t think anyone is watching or bothered by them soliciting prostitutes then they are delusional and sadly misinformed,” said Alderman Donovan, chair of the Common Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee. “Operation Dear John will send a clear notification to them and their residence indicating that they’ve been seen with known prostitutes,” he said.

Last month, Milwaukee police say district two officers arrested 42 prostitutes and 26 of their customers, known as "Johns." But police did not seek criminal charges against any of them. Instead, officers wrote 68 municipal tickets.

Alderman Donovan wants action. He held a news conference last week announce the city is suing the owners of a house near 24th and Greenfield they call a "hub of prostitution." The lawsuit alleges that since 2012, five occupants of the house have been convicted of prostitution.