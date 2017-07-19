× Red Cross, local organizations to host Multi-Agency Response Center for flood victims

SALEM LAKES — The American Red Cross, in partnership with a host of local agencies, will staff a Multi-Agency Response Center for flood victims from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Riverview Grade School (300 E. Prosser St.) in Silver Lake.

According to a press release, this center is intended to be a one-stop shop where those affected by the recent flooding in Kenosha County may receive various services under one roof.

“It’s a partner-led effort to ensure that there is easy access to resources for the community affected by the flooding,” said Nick Cluppert, assistant director of external relations for the American Red Cross.

“This response center is an outstanding group effort by a wide variety of stakeholders in our community,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “Kenosha County comes together in times of crisis. We hope this will be a valuable resource for those whose lives were affected – in some cases, dramatically – by these devastating floods.”

Agencies that have confirmed their participation and the services they will offer include: