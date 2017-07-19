Sen. Ron Johnson on health care bill: “I will not throw in the towel”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who was part of a Republican revolt that doomed the GOP's health care bill -- said after a meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, July 19th that he wasn't giving up.

After Senate Republicans dropped another attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump invited all GOP senators to discuss their issues over lunch at the White House.

Johnson said he agreed with President Trump that the Senate should not leave Washington without passing a health care bill. Johnson said he did not want to repeal Obamacare without replacing it. Doing that would leave 17 million more people without insurance next year, according to numbers released by the Congressional Budget Office.

After the lunch at the White House, Johnson told FOX6 the meeting of a divided GOP was productive.

"I've never thrown in the towel. I will not throw in the towel. Sounds like other people were saying we were facing defeat. I'm hoping this meeting at the White House snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat," said Johnson.

Johnson softened his criticism of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but still would not say if he had faith in McConnell. Instead, Johnson said he didn't envy McConnell's job.

Johnson played a role in the GOP health care bill's demise because he never said he'd vote for it. He said he wants to develop a new bill this summer.

"I don't think we should be going home on any kind of August break until we achieve that goal where we have repealed as much of Obamacare as we can through the processes we have and replace it with something that puts us in a better place tomorrow," Johnson said.

Those watching from Wisconsin said they do not see Wednesday as a turning point.

"Persuading legislators to vote for something usually takes a little longer than a lunch," said Marquette University Professor Phil Rocco.

Rocco, who studies health policy, said that getting conservatives like Johnson to agree with moderates will remain a challenge.

"While it's probably clear that Republicans know that it's a good idea to pass something, the idea that there's a possibility of convergence on what that's going to be is pretty unlikely at this point," said Rocco.

FOX6 News spoke with a Mequon-based agent who sells insurance through Obamacare. A self-described Republican, Jon Rauser blistered the GOP's approach to the bill. But he said doing nothing will not work. He predicts that 2018 rates in the individual market -- which have already been filed and are under seal until October -- will not be pretty.