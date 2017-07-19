“We gotta help:” Bella Vita Banquet in Burlington sets fundraiser to benefit flood victims

BURLINGTON — After severe flooding in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties, the owner of a business that had been planning to help a pair of high school students get to the Junior Olympics needs some help himself.

Water damage at Luisa’s Pizza in Salem caused them to throw out thousands of dollars worth of food and supplies.

The restaurant will likely be closed for awhile, and a fundraiser for the student-athletes has been canceled. The students have since been able to raise the money they need for their trip and now, Bella Vita Banquet in Burlington is planning a fundraiser to help anyone impacted by the flooding.

“I had wanted to do a fundraiser for the people anyways, but once it got past…where the boys exceeded what they needed to do their trip, then I was thinking man, we just gotta help some of these people out because they’re in a world of crap right now,” Brian Boeckenstedt said.

The fundraiser is set for Sunday, August 6th from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Bella Vita Banquet Hall in Burlington.

