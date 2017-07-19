Severe thunderstorm WATCH for much of SE Wisconsin until midnight

“We gotta help:” Bella Vita Banquet in Burlington sets fundraiser to benefit flood victims

Posted 5:39 pm, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 05:40PM, July 19, 2017

BURLINGTON — After severe flooding in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties, the owner of a business that had been planning to help a pair of high school students get to the Junior Olympics needs some help himself.

Luisa’s Pizza

Paul Deluisa, owner of Luisa’s

Jordan Jesse and Anthony Poco

Water damage at Luisa’s Pizza in Salem caused them to throw out thousands of dollars worth of food and supplies.

 

Bella Vita Banquet

The restaurant will likely be closed for awhile, and a fundraiser for the student-athletes has been canceled. The students have since been able to raise the money they need for their trip and now, Bella Vita Banquet in Burlington is planning a fundraiser to help anyone impacted by the flooding.

“I had wanted to do a fundraiser for the people anyways, but once it got past…where the boys exceeded what they needed to do their trip, then I was thinking man, we just gotta help some of these people out because they’re in a world of crap right now,” Brian Boeckenstedt said.

Brian Boeckenstedt

The fundraiser is set for Sunday, August 6th from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Bella Vita Banquet Hall in Burlington.

