“We’re trying to do our part:” Donations pouring in from businesses, neighbors after flooding

KENOSHA COUNTY -- In a time of need, a community has come together. Donations are pouring in from businesses and neighbors after severe flooding in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties.

"The cleanup is going to take quite some time," said Nancy Douglass, with Lake 96.1.

A semi trailer on Wednesday, July 19th sat in the parking lot of Best Bargains Inc. off Highway 50 in Kenosha County.

"Every single thing will absolutely be used," said Douglass.

Douglass is with Lake 96.1, the radio station broadcasting out of Lake Geneva that organized the donation drive.

"We're trying to do our part and get all of our listeners and clients and everybody together," said Douglass.

From bottled water to bleach and bug spray -- the items will go to flooding victims.

"Keeping people healthy -- because cleaning everything, this is dirty water. Everything is yucky," said Douglass.

Best Bargains Inc., a restaurant supplier and food distributor, loaned the trailer and their parking lot.

"We said 'we are all in,'" said Nancy Wagner, owner of Best Bargains Inc.

They also made the first donation Tuesday: A pallet of paper towels and bleach. Some of their employees and customers were impacted by the flooding.

"It's home," said Wagner.

And it's why they, and others, have banded together to give supplies and strength to those in need.

"You see hurricanes, you see different things across the nation, but until it actually is here, you don't realize how devastating it is," said Wagner.

Distribution begins Thursday, July 20th at 9:00 a.m. In order to receive a clean-up kit, all you need to do is show your ID to demonstrate you live in one of the affected areas.

The semi trailer is located at the corner of KD and Highway 50 in New Munster -- that is the Best Bargains Inc. parking lot.