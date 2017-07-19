West Allis man faces disorderly conduct charge, accused of pulling shotgun on roofers, who had to jump to safety

WEST ALLIS — A man accused of pulling a gun on roofing contractors in West Allis is now facing charges.

53-year-old Gary De Jong of West Allis faces one count of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 10th, police responded to the area near 94th and Lapham for a complaint of a subject with a gun. They spoke with a man who indicated he was with a roofing crew, working on a roof and a neighbor “began complaining and swearing loudly that roofing shingles were being left too close to his property.”

Police mediated the situation.

After officers left, the complaint indicates the complainant “observed two employees jump off the roof of the house they had been working on.”

The two roofers were interviewed, and indicated the neighbor “pointed a long gun at them, causing them to fear for their safety and jump off the roof.” Police were called again after that happened.

Investigators made contact with De Jong, and when interviewed, police say he admitted he had gotten angry with the roofers because “they were throwing stuff into his yard, and he believed they were ignoring him when he tried to speak with them.” He indicated he took his unloaded shotgun from his home, and went outside and cocked it. He said the roofers then ran away. He indicated he brought out his gun “to scare the roofers.”

“You get a gun pointed at you…my guys were jumping off the roof. They were jumping in the bushes,” Scott Geboy with Scott Geboy Roofing said. “Whatever happens, don’t point a gun at someone, you know?”

The complaint indicates De Jong’s BAC was .282.