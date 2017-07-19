× Wisconsin Republican Party outraises Democrats, $1.7M to $36K

MADISON — The Wisconsin Republican Party has nearly 50-times as much cash on hand as the state Democratic Party through the first six months of the year.

Reports filed this week with the state show Republicans ended June with more than $1.7 million in the bank. That compares with just $36,000 for Democrats.

The Republican Party reported raising nearly $2.2 million over the first six months of the year, compared with just over $600,000 for Democrats.

The fundraising disparity comes on the heels of the state Democratic Party suffering deep losses in the fall election and as it gears up to help U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin defend her seat next year and take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says it’s a sign Democrats are in “disarray.”