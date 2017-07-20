11 digging pups named finalists in We Energies’ Safe Digging contest: Which is your favorite?

MILWAUKEE — Eleven finalists have been selected in We Energies’ Safe Digging contest — and now, your help is needed to decide the winner.

For this annual contest, We Energies officials ask for pictures of digging dogs, and they fetched dozens of entries.

They noted it was “ruff” narrowing down the list of finalists, but 11 dogs have made the cut:

The winner will be featured in We Energies’ Safe Digging campaign, which includes a grand unveiling at Energy Park at the Wisconsin State Fair. We Energies officials said the winning pup will help them spread an important message: Call 811 before you dig.

You can vote for your favorite by CLICKING HERE. Voting closes on July 30th at 5:00 p.m.