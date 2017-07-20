× 2 Milwaukee police officers injured in hit-and-run crash on northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Police officers have been injured following a hit-and-run crash on the city’s northwest side Thursday afternoon, July 20th.

Preliminary information reveals the officers were on foot patrol near N. Sherman Boulevard and W. Villard Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. when the suspect’s vehicle struck another vehicle and then struck the officers near Barack Obama School of Career & Technical Education.

The striking vehicle fled the scene and MPD is actively seeking that vehicle.

The officers were take to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The injured are both assigned to District 7. One is a 54-year-old male with 14 years of service and the other is a 43-year-old male with nine years of service.

