54-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Town of Ottawa in Waukesha County

Posted 12:45 pm, July 20, 2017, by

Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

TOWN OF OTTAWA — A 54-year-old man was killed in a crash in Waukesha County early Thursday, July 20th.

It happened on County Highway Z at Hardscrabble Road in the Town of Ottawa shortly before 5:00 a.m. — and involved a single vehicle.

This crash was reported by a motorist who was a passerby.

The operator and sole occupant, who was from the Town of Sullivan, sustained injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.