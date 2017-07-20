MILWAUKEE -- A new place on Milwaukee's east side is a must-try for dessert lovers. Donut Squad features toppings and combinations you've probably never seen before. Carl spent the morning checking out the shop.
A new place on Milwaukee’s east side is a must-try for dessert lovers
-
Show must go on: Shorewood HS helps UWM’s “Arcadia” production move forward in new theater
-
Sneak peek: Good City Brewing’s new rooftop patio opens July 1st
-
Listed for $389K: ‘The Boat House’ on Milwaukee’s east side is up for sale
-
Mother, 2 kids displaced after fire guts home on Milwaukee’s north side
-
New senior living facility, St. Rita church planned near Cass and Pleasant on lower east side
-
-
Fire damages building on Milwaukee’s east side; cause under investigation
-
WATCH: Suspects rob McDonald’s, Walgreens within minutes of each other on Milwaukee’s east side
-
36-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed near 65th and Hampton
-
MFD quickly controls attic fire near 24th and Auer
-
Larry’s Market has been serving fresh food to locals for decades
-
-
Tilting weather vane removed from Milwaukee’s iconic North Point Tower
-
2 shot along Milwaukee’s lakefront; multiple witnesses indicate it’s officer-involved
-
32-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side